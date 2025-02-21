Posted: Feb 21, 2025 11:41 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2025 11:41 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will consider appointing free fair board members to the board of directors. There will also be consideration to sign a contract with Midwest Printing Company for mobile shelving in the annex building. That will cost nearly $180,000.

Chris White from Invex will give a presentation to the Board. There will also be consideration to sign an agreement for dispatch services for the City of Hominy.

Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.