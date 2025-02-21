Posted: Feb 21, 2025 9:17 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2025 9:17 AM

Tom Davis

American Edge Products, a family-owned business dedicated to providing top-quality skid steer attachments and hydraulic services, is excited to invite everyone to its upcoming Demo Day on Saturday, March 1st. The event will take place from 9 AM to 4 PM at 14039 SH-11 in Barnsdall, OK. at Kelley's Trucks and More.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, American Edge Products owner Jim Armstrong said the business was created out of a personal need of for reliable and affordable hydraulic repair solutions. Jim was frustrated with long drives and high costs, so he took matters into his own hands and created a business rooted in hard work, honesty, and integrity. Jim's daughter, Jessica Anderson, has come onboard. Together, they provide top-tier equipment and services that customers can trust.

According to Jim, Demo Day on March 1st at Kelley's Trucks and More in Barnsdall will feature live demonstrations of high-performance equipment, including products from Loftness Manufacturing and the revolutionary vibrating post driver from Vibe Drive Technologies. The Vibe Drive Post Driver is a standout innovation, generating over 13,000 pounds of centrifugal force while reducing wear and tear on machinery. Unlike traditional pounder post drivers, this cutting-edge tool never makes direct contact with the post, ensuring efficiency, longevity, and quieter operation.

Jim said, “We’re more than just a business—we’re a family committed to serving our community. Demo Day is a chance for us to showcase what we offer and connect with the hardworking people we serve.”

Attendees can meet the Armstrong family, explore the latest in skid steer attachments and hydraulic solutions, and experience firsthand the power and efficiency of industry-leading equipment.