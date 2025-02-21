Posted: Feb 21, 2025 6:46 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2025 6:46 AM

Tom Davis

As winter storms blanket Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in snow and ice, the dedicated animal care team is working tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of over 100 rescued big cats and other wildlife. With temperatures plunging, the refuge faces the dual challenge of keeping animals warm and maintaining access to their enclosures despite treacherous conditions.

“Our team is navigating deep snow and icy terrain to ensure every animal has fresh drinking water and access to heated dens,” said Emily McCormack, Animal Curator at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. “Some of the smaller cats are shivering and, of course, we always worry about our older cats...especially when it's this cold. All of our African cats have heated dens, and we even have heated pads for the savannahs. Every cat is provided the environment it needs to survive these conditions.”

The extreme weather significantly increases the workload for staff. Water sources freeze quickly, requiring multiple trips per day to ensure animals stay hydrated. The maintenance team is also working extra hard, transporting staff and interns safely across the refuge despite the icy conditions. Every step is taken with caution, as the snow-covered paths are dangerously slick.

To help combat the frigid temperatures, Turpentine Creek has launched its Heating-Up Campaign, which raises funds to support the increased energy costs of running heated dens, providing extra bedding, and ensuring all animals stay warm and comfortable during harsh winter months. Supporters can help by donating directly to the campaign, which helps cover these crucial winter expenses.

“We rely on the generosity of our supporters to help us continue our mission, especially in extreme weather like this,” McCormack added. “Every donation goes directly toward the care of these animals, ensuring they remain safe and warm no matter the conditions.”

To contribute to the Heating-Up Campaign and support the refuge’s winter efforts, visit http://www.turpentinecreek.org/heating-up.

To learn more about Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and support our efforts, visit www.turpentinecreek.org.

For more information, visit www.turpentinecreek.org or contact us at (479) 253-5841.