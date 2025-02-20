Posted: Feb 20, 2025 3:41 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2025 3:41 PM

Ty Loftis

Early Friday morning, a victim advised officers that he was watching the defendant, Tanner Edwards take items from his storefront. Edwards is being charged with second degree burglary after it is alleged officers spotted the suspect inside the building wearing a black jacket, backpack and mask. This fit the description of the footage that the victim had on his interior camera.

An affidavit states officers found a broken window on the south side of the building and they believed that to be his point of entry. After officers entered the building, they found Edwards hiding in the bathroom. A K-9 was used to get the defendant out of the building, as Edwards was unwilling to come out on his own.

The affidavit goes on to say that officers found multiple power chords and a piano foot pedal. Footage showed that Edwards was moving a guitar and carrying a large keyboard out of the room.