Posted: Feb 19, 2025 8:05 AMUpdated: Feb 19, 2025 8:05 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley was a guest on KWON Radio’s Community Connection program to discuss several important upcoming events.

First, is the district’s Middle School Math and Science Night, also known as STEM Night, at Madison Middle School on Monday at 6:00 p.m. The event is open to all students and families in the area, regardless of school affiliation. Attendees will enjoy free pizza, educational activities, and the chance to win one of three laptops. Additionally, industry professionals will be present to engage with students about STEM careers.

Next up is the Pre-K and Kindergarten Roundup, scheduled for Tuesday, February 25th, at 5:30 p.m. at each of the district’s six elementary schools. This event is designed to help families register children who will be four years old by September 1st for the upcoming school year. Parents will have the opportunity to meet staff and tour the schools. Those unable to attend are encouraged to contact their designated school to schedule an appointment. Early registration helps the district plan for staffing needs in the upcoming academic year.