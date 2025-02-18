News
Posted: Feb 18, 2025 9:55 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2025 9:55 AM
Snow Beginning to Impact Northeast Oklahoma
Ty Loftis
Snow has began falling across northeast Oklahoma. County crews are working to keep the roads as clear as possible and District Two Commissioner for Osage County, Steve Talburt says it could be a long day for those who have to get out and drive.
Talburt said with the sand trucks out, it is important to give them plenty of space. District Two offices are open all day.
