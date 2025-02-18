News
Election
Posted: Feb 18, 2025 9:46 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2025 9:46 AM
Former House Speaker McCall Announces Run for Governor
Nathan Thompson
Another Republican has filed for the 2026 Oklahoma governor’s race.
Former Speaker of the House Charles McCall made the announcement Tuesday. McCall is the longest-serving House Speaker, first holding the position in 2016. He was term-limited in 2024.
McCall joins Republican Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and Republican Leisa Mitchell Haynes in announcing their candidacy for the 2026 governor’s race.
« Back to News