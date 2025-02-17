Posted: Feb 17, 2025 9:30 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2025 9:30 AM

Nathan Thompson

The good times will be rolling again in Bartlesville this March when Mardi Gras 2025 arrives.

The 46th annual Bartlesville Mardi Gras party runs from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1 at The Center (Bartlesville Community Center), 300 SE Adams Blvd. This popular fundraiser for Martha’s Task is $40 per person, which includes hors d’oeurves, drinks, dancing and a silent auction. For reservations and tickets call 918-336-8275, visit Eventbrite.com, email marthastask@yahoo.com, or stop by 718 S. Johnstone Ave.

“We are so excited with the energy going into our Mardi Gras 2024 fundraiser benefiting important programs at Martha’s Task,” Executive Director Laura Walton said. “Everyone had so much fun last year and we are carrying that momentum forward with a spectacular night in store.”

Sponsors for Mardi Gras 2025 include Arvest Bank, Christina Phillips, ConocoPhillips, Danny's Girls, Jim Moore State Farm Insurance, LaJuana Duncan - Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance, Phillips 66, Rosanne Shveima and Truity Credit Union.

Ticket sales are going well for Mardi Gras, which carries a dress code ranging from business casual to formal to costume. Masks are always welcome. Expect to find plenty of beads at the event, which also will include an abundance of dancing and the crowning of Mardi Gras king and queen.

CG Entertainment will be spinning the tunes this year with Chris Wilson’s Uptown Event Lighting providing an inspired backdrop. Maria Gus is serving as emcee and photography by Amanda Stratford will be capturing all the special moments of the evening.

Bartlesville’s Mardi Gras celebration is a longtime community party that has for several years served as a major fundraiser for nonprofit Martha’s Task. The organization located at 718 S. Johnstone Avenue is an economic development program providing sewing instruction, crafts, marketing, financial support and advocacy for low income women. For more information about the programs, visit www.marthastask.com. For up-to-date information on Martha’s Task and Mardi Gras 2025, check out Facebook and Instagram.