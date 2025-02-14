Posted: Feb 14, 2025 2:14 PMUpdated: Feb 14, 2025 2:14 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly carrying meth into jail.

38-year-old Brittany Dodson was charged on Monday with possession of contraband in jail or a penal institution.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Dodson was pulled over on Feb. 8 around 2 p.m. for a broken brake light and a missing sideview mirror on the driver's side. The officer allegedly noticed Dodson had a suspended driver's license and placed her under arrest.

Dodson was allegedly asked if she had anything illegal on her and she said no.

When Dodson was searched at the jail, the Jailer allegedly found 2.6 grams of methamphetamines in her pockets.