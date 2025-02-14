Posted: Feb 14, 2025 10:40 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2025 10:40 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Tuesday morning in lieu of the President's Day Holiday.

Board members will consider appointing people to the Osage County Free Fair Board. There will also be consideration to sign a bid contract with Midwest Printing Company. This company would install the mobile shelving at the annex.

There will also be several acknowledgments of letters.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.