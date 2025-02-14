Posted: Feb 14, 2025 9:36 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2025 9:36 AM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Bank has been named to the 2025 Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers. It is the fourth consecutive year the bank has appeared on the list.

Presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the Forbes’ America’s Best Employers 2025 list is awarded through an independent survey from a vast sample of over 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. Over 6.5 million employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

Arvest has been named to the Forbes’ America’s Best Employer list six times, including in 2017 and 2018 and four consecutive years since 2022.

“Exceptional customer service begins with exceptional associates, and at Arvest, we have the best of the best,” said Laura Andress, Arvest Chief People Officer. “We are honored to be once again recognized for our unwavering commitment to fostering a positive work environment where our associates feel valued and inspired to be their best every day.”

The award list was announced on Feb. 12 and can be viewed on Forbes’ website.