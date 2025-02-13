Posted: Feb 13, 2025 3:19 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2025 3:19 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing separate felony charges after allegedly breaking into a house in Feb. 2025 and stealing a bicycle in Aug. 2024.

37-year-old Cody Tracy was charged on Thursday with three total felony counts in his alleged involvement of the two events. Tracy is charged with larceny from the house for his alleged involvement in the events in Feb. 2025.

For his alleged involvement in the events in Aug. 2024, Tracy is charged with second degree burglary and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 12 police spotted footprints in the snow leading to the back door of a residence. They allegedly found Tracy hiding in the attic with a watch he had taken from inside the victim's residence.

In Aug. of 2024, Tracy allegedly stole a bicycle and aftermarket bicycle parts on the bicycle from a residence. The grand total of the items stolen added up to over $1,400 dollars.

Tracy has prior felony convictions from 2018 and 2021 for falsely personating another for liability and failing to provide for a minor child. These convictions currently have a suspended sentence.