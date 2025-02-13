News
Posted: Feb 13, 2025 1:58 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2025 1:58 PM
Skiatook Man Charged for Defacing VIN Number
A Skiatook man is facing a felony charge after allegedly defacing a VIN number on a trailer.
40-year-old Brad Smalygo was charged on Thursday with one count of removed, falsified, or unauthorized identification.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Smalygo was found in possession of a stolen trailer from Missouri. When police conducted a search, they found the trailer to have a defaced VIN and found black spray paint applied around the area of the bumper pull.
Smalygo was allegedly in possession of tools capable of defacing a VIN number.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Smalygo is a Tulsa County Sheriff Deputy.
Smalygo will appear in court again on Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.
