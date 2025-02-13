News
Government
Posted: Feb 13, 2025 12:46 PMUpdated: Feb 13, 2025 12:48 PM
Lankford Releases 8th Annual Federal Fumbles Book
Nathan Thompson
Oklahoma's senior U.S. Sen. James Lankford released his eighth version of Federal Fumbles on Wednesday as a playbook for the Trump Administration's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.
Lankford highlights some of the areas where he says the government is wastefully spending taxpayer money.
Lankford says he is happy to work with DOGE to eliminate too much federal spending.
