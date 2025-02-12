Posted: Feb 12, 2025 12:21 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2025 12:21 PM

Ty Loftis

With Osage County being the largest county in the state, there is always concern that road crews will have trouble covering all the highways, but after speaking with Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts, he said no wrecks had been reported as of 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

With the temperature hovering right around the freezing mark all day, Roberts said those few degrees above or below the freezing line will make all the difference as to what happens overnight.