News
Osage County
Posted: Feb 12, 2025 12:21 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2025 12:21 PM
Roads Passable in Osage County
Ty Loftis
With Osage County being the largest county in the state, there is always concern that road crews will have trouble covering all the highways, but after speaking with Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts, he said no wrecks had been reported as of 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
With the temperature hovering right around the freezing mark all day, Roberts said those few degrees above or below the freezing line will make all the difference as to what happens overnight.
Roberts added the best news is there isn't expected to be any more winter weather coming through the area for the next couple of days and the best advice he can give is to take your time if you do have to get out.
« Back to News