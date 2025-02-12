Posted: Feb 12, 2025 10:41 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2025 10:42 AM

Tom Davis

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNCTION, Amy Finney with OLLI locally said she is excited for this new session of classes. She noted the many local personalities and professional who will be leading some of the classess:

Ellen Bretz will host a current events type class. Judge Alan Gentges will do a class on the U.S. Constitution. things.

Kelly Becker is going to do a class on aging brings opportunities.

Russell Parrish will teach a creative writing class. And I promised to do more.

Kay Little is going to do a movie series of movies of historical events and a presentation on Ellis Island and its history. Joe Todd has done some immigration interviews.

Mayor Jim Curd and City Manager Mike Bailey will hold a city update.

Mitsu O'Connor, who was a child in one of these Japanese camps during the war. She's going to talk about that.