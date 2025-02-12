Posted: Feb 12, 2025 10:20 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2025 11:13 AM

Tom Davis

Friends of Dewey Parks, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. It is a like-minded group of individuals who were born, raised, or currently reside in Dewey. Together they recognized a need for renovation of the local parks in their town and are working to achieve that goal.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Lorrie Tabler Herron said the present goal is to create an inclusive play space that is accessible for all members of our community. The first renovation, Lions Park, will feature equipment that challenges both mental and physical skills. Activities will offer inclusive traditional and new concepts that encourage fun and opportunities for exploration.

Starting on Valentines Day Friday and once a month for the rest of the year, Simple Simon's Pizza in downtown Dewey will donate a portion of their proceeds to Friends of Dewey Parks.