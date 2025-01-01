Posted: Feb 12, 2025 9:46 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2025 9:46 AM

Oklahoma Wesleyan University in hosting a free event on - 7:30 pm at Lyon Hall.

Appearing on COMMUN ITY CONNECTION, Prof. Sandy Lynn said, "Unlocking the Power of Emotional Intelligence: A Panel Discussion will show you how Emotional Intelligence (EQ) can transform personal and professional success in this engaging panel discussion.

Prof. Lynn said that you will hear from four seasoned professionals as they share insights and practical strategies. Gain valuable perspectives on how EQ can enhance self-awareness, relationships, and workplace effectiveness.

PRESENTERS

Prof. Sandy Lynn has been a proud member of Oklahoma Wesleyan University since 2018, where she teaches courses in Emotional Intelligence, Communication, and Conflict Management. Her academic journey includes degrees from Penn State University, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, and Grand Canyon University. Additionally, she is certified in Emotional Intelligence, MPACT, and CliftonStrengths, and is currently pursuing International Coaching Federation (ICF) certification in Leadership Coaching through the Professional Christian Coaching Institute. With a rich background spanning 38 years in ministry, non-profits, and the home education movement, Professor Lynn brings a wealth of experience and a passion for personal and professional growth. A dedicated wife since 1990 and a proud mother of three, she excels at helping individuals and teams unlock their potential through the power of self-awareness and effective communication.

Dr. Stacey Duke has served in various administrative and leadership roles. She has enjoyed teaching business, leadership, and communication courses for several Christian institutions and ESL programs in several countries. She earned a Doctor of Strategic Leadership from Regent University in Virginia, an M.B.A. from Bryan College in Tennessee, and a B.A. in Communication from Southeastern Louisiana University. She also completed 30 graduate hours in Organizational Communication at Southeastern Louisiana University. Before her career in Christian higher education, she worked in the financial and several other sectors. She is originally from Southeast Louisiana and has lived in many Southern states. She has been blessed to serve on missions, traveling to many countries. She is passionate about sharing the love of Jesus and encouraging people towards their purpose. She cherishes serving and supporting her colleagues, students, and community. She enjoys spending time with family, meeting new people, and trying good food. She loves good coffee & conversation, attending a play or concert, as well as cheering for many sports.

Prof. Jason L. Bussey joined Oklahoma Wesleyan University in 2015 as Assistant Professor of Accounting and the Director of Undergraduate Adult Business Programs. During his time here, Bussey has taught accounting courses, economics courses, and has taught the Chesapeake Energy School of Business capstone course for traditional students. Bussey has also been a keynote presenter for Fortune 500 companies, and he regularly provides consulting services as time permits. He holds degrees from Oklahoma State University and Oklahoma Wesleyan University and is currently pursuing his doctorate from Anderson University. Professor Bussey has been married to his high school sweetheart since 2004, and he is father to four wonderful daughters. Prior to joining OKWU, Professor Bussey accumulated 13 years of experience in business development, consulting, and corporate management while working for some of the world’s largest insurance and petroleum companies.

Prof. Jana Russell worked in the oil and gas industry for 28 years at Phillips Petroleum Company and ConocoPhillips. She held various positions in both the facilities and finance departments. Her jobs have ranged from executive design to safety director. All of her roles were in services. She is happiest serving people At OKWU, Jana serves as faculty in the school of business. Additionally, she is the director of undergraduate business programs for Graduate and Professional Studies. Part of her role is as an advocate for the students and faculty to help facilitate their success.

M.C. Dr. Wendel Weaver has been a dedicated leader at Oklahoma Wesleyan University since 2005, serving in roles from professor to Dean of the Chesapeake Energy School of Business. With a background in strategy, marketing, and faculty development, he brings real-world experience from 15 years in hospitality and finance. A former Texas Longhorn football player and co-founder of the largest Christian fraternity, BYX, he now serves as its Chairman/CEO. Passionate about mentoring students, Dr. Weaver fosters an environment where they grow in their faith, leadership, and critical thinking to make a lasting impact.