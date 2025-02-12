Posted: Feb 12, 2025 9:42 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2025 9:42 AM

Nathan Thompson

The southbound lane of Hillcrest Bridge over the Caney River in Bartlesville will be closed beginning Friday to accommodate a local fiber installation project.

The lane will be closed during daytime hours while contract crews are working and will be opened again in the evenings or when crews are not on-site. While work is ongoing, the bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic and flaggers will be on-site to keep it open in both direction.

The work is anticipated to take between one and two weeks to complete. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.