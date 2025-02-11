Posted: Feb 11, 2025 2:25 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2025 2:26 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Oklahoma City man faces a felony charge in Washington County after allegedly eluding police and driving under the influence of alcohol.

33-year-old Rakin Chowdhurry was charged on Tuesday with one felony count of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 10 Chowdhurry allegedly evaded police from Washington County into Nowata County before vacating the vehicle. Officers arrived at the vehicle and noticed empty bottles of alcohol and various paraphernalia.

Chowdhurry also faces misdemeanor charges for eluding a police officer, driving without a valid driver's license, failure to stop for a yield sign, failure to maintain insurance or security and transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage.