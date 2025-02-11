Posted: Feb 11, 2025 1:33 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2025 1:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly strangling someone.

44-year-old Jude Keaton was charged with one felony count of domestic abuse by strangulation on Monday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Keaton picked the victim up by the neck and began choking the victim. The victim made an attempt to defend themselves by biting Keaton's leg, Keaton allegedly struck the victim back.