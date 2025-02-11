Posted: Feb 11, 2025 9:04 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2025 9:04 AM

Tom Davis

The lanes are filling up quickly for Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2025, the biggest annual fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartlesville. Todd Edwards joined KWON Radio's Community Connection to discuss the event, which supports one-on-one youth mentoring in the community.

This social fundraising event encourages teams to sign up, raise funds, and celebrate at one of the exciting bowling parties:

Red Apple Bowling Center

February 28 – 7:00 PM

March 6 – 7:00 PM (March 7 is already booked!)

Phillips 66 Bowling Lanes

March 6 – 11:30 AM

March 13 – 11:30 AM

With 60 teams already signed up, spots are going fast! Register now at bfksbartlesville.org to secure a place and be eligible for prizes.

Beyond bowling, the impact of Big Brothers Big Sisters continues to grow. The organization recently shared a 30-year study showing that "Littles" in the program earn 15% more over their lifetime compared to their peers—proving the power of mentorship. Additionally, 100% of Bartlesville’s Littles have avoided negative interactions with law enforcement.