Posted: Feb 10, 2025 2:42 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2025 2:42 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Ramona man is facing a felony charge after allegedly abusing and kidnapping someone.

32-year-old George Park was charged on Monday with domestic assault and battery by strangulation and kidnapping.

According to the Ramona Police Department, Park and the alleged victim were squatting at a home in Ramona. At around 1 p.m. on Feb. 6, Park allegedly got angry at the victim and repeatedly pressed his hands on the victim's neck and maintained pressure.

When the victim attempted to leave the residence they were squatting at, Park allegedly picked up the victim and threw the victim back in the room each time.