Posted: Feb 10, 2025 12:34 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2025 12:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. In that meeting, the Board renewed a contract with Eagleview Pictometry for just over $188,000. That will assist with the Assessor's Office. There were also two utility permits signed.

The main item up for discussion was opening bids for mobile shelving that will go into the new annex building. There was one bid from Midwest Printing Company in the amount of nearly $180,000. This shelving would be used in the County Clerk's office and could have seen a reduction in price had the county used some of the shelving from the existing courthouse, but Dalton Higgins with Higgins Construction said it would be best not to use those shelves.