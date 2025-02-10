Posted: Feb 10, 2025 9:30 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2025 9:30 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners accepted several grants and reported on end of the month accounts and their weekly Monday-meeting.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox went over nearly 400-thousand dollars in grant money from ARPA funds that will help in construction and operation of the new Emergency Management Operations Center.

The grant money will go toward three initiatives. Cox explains where the money goes.

The commissioners also received a report of depository accounts for multiple county offices then went to executive session.

The Washington County Commissioners meet every Monday morning in downtown Bartlesville.