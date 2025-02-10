News
Prepare for a Wintry Mix of Weather
Old Man Winter isn't finished with us yet, it appears. Bartlesville Radio is here to "prepare you-not scare you" as we are tracking a pair of weather systems that could result in a mix of rain, snow. sleet, and freezing rain at times.
Rain showers will increase across the region this afternoon and evening, especially across southeast Oklahoma. Up to an inch of rain could fall from I-40 south through Tuesday morning. Surface temperatures could become cold enough tonight across parts of northwest Arkansas for some freezing rain to develop, causing some ice accumulation on elevated surfaces and slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
Precipitation will continue into the day Tuesday across the region. A wintry mix and mostly snow will become more likely across parts of northeast Oklahoma which could impact the morning commute with some slick spots on area roadways. All precipitation will begin to wind down by midday Tuesday.
Another system will bring more chances for rain and wintry precip to the area during the day Wednesday. A wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be possible across northeast Oklahoma and parts of northwest Arkansas. This could impact travel across the area through the day Wednesday. Uncertainty still remains in surface temperatures, so continue to check back for future updates as these lines could shift as confidence increases.
