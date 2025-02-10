Posted: Feb 10, 2025 3:40 AMUpdated: Feb 10, 2025 10:07 AM

Tom Davis

Old Man Winter isn't finished with us yet, it appears. Bartlesville Radio is here to "prepare you-not scare you" as we are tracking a pair of weather systems that could result in a mix of rain, snow. sleet, and freezing rain at times.

Rain showers will increase across the region this afternoon and evening, especially across southeast Oklahoma. Up to an inch of rain could fall from I-40 south through Tuesday morning. Surface temperatures could become cold enough tonight across parts of northwest Arkansas for some freezing rain to develop, causing some ice accumulation on elevated surfaces and slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Precipitation will continue into the day Tuesday across the region. A wintry mix and mostly snow will become more likely across parts of northeast Oklahoma which could impact the morning commute with some slick spots on area roadways. All precipitation will begin to wind down by midday Tuesday.