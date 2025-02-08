According to authorities, the crash involved a 2006 Lexus ES330 driven by 26-year-old Aaron Brixey of Pryor, OK, and a 2004 Ford Escape driven by 37-year-old Matthew Gatewood of Chelsea, OK. Gatewood was pronounced dead at the scene by Pafford EMS. Brixey was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Reports indicate that Gatewood was ejected from his vehicle, and seatbelt use was not in place. Airbags deployed in the Lexus, but seatbelt status for Brixey is unknown.

Weather conditions were cloudy, and the roadway was clear at the time of the collision. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.