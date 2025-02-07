Posted: Feb 07, 2025 9:35 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2025 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

Sen. Julie Daniels, Rep. Judd Strom and Rep. John B. Kane joined KWON Radio for our weekly CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66 on Friday.

Daniels began by saying, "I got to be with Judd and Representative Kane on the floor for the governor's State of the State. It was a nice State of the State. I don't think it was anything earth shattering. Not sure that he said anything we haven't heard before. He will certainly be on the look for a tax cut, which over in the Senate, the Senate leadership, well, the pro tem and the floor leader are definitely in favor of a tax cut."

Kane said, "I'm not sure it's because I'm in a different position doing different work than it felt, but I felt like we really hit the ground running in the House. We've already had some bills passed out of committee. The first one out of the Education Committee was the bill to restrict cell phones in our schools, which seems to be a very popular idea. It is. I believe something we'll get with the Senate, and they have a version, and we'll work on that. But I really believe something will come out this year on that."

Strom was able to bring to his district some REAP grants. Strom said, "The REAP grants, the rural grants, I think are a great deal for our area. In District 10, I have 17 towns and three counties. It's all outside of Bartlesville, which Bartlesville is rural. They have a lot of trouble getting attention for things that they need. You take an area like, you know, Avant, which received funds to do sewers and street work. And without having an economic base, a sales tax base, like say Bartlesville has to do those jobs, the people of Avant wouldn't get that if it weren't for these grants from the state. So I think that's great."