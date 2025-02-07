Posted: Feb 07, 2025 9:27 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2025 9:27 AM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

An Independence, Kan., man faces charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault.

On Monday around 3:15 p.m., Independence police officers responded to a report of an armed man holding a victim at knifepoint. Officers arrived in the 200 block of North 12th Street to find a female victim who reported she had been held against her will at the point of a knife.

The victim identified her attacker as 33-year-old Jack Mann. The suspect had fled the scene but was later located by officers and taken into custody.

Mann faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and two counts of battery. The investigation remains ongoing.