Posted: Feb 06, 2025 1:54 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2025 1:54 AM

Tom Davis

Cornerstone Classical Academy has officially become an ICAA-accredited school, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to academic excellence and faith-based education. The accreditation affirms the academy’s dedication to nurturing students in wisdom, truth, and virtue within a biblical worldview.

Meeting ICAA’s rigorous standards, Cornerstone offers high-quality academics, qualified staff, and detailed assessments to support student growth. The school remains devoted to its university model of education, partnering with families in their children’s learning journey.

School leaders expressed gratitude to teachers, staff, students, and families for fostering a thriving community of faith and learning. They look forward to continued growth and success in the years ahead.