Posted: Feb 05, 2025 3:42 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2025 3:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Mexican national has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a reported kidnapping in December 2024 through an investigation assisted by the Bartlesville Police Department.

44-year-old Simon Martinez-Gonzales has been charged in Tulsa Federal Court on one count of kidnapping a minor child.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the Department of Homeland Security Investigations unit, the U.S. Border Patrol, the Webb County, Texas Sheriff’s Office and the Bartlesville Police Department are the investigating agencies.

This is a developing story.