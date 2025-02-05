Posted: Feb 05, 2025 2:39 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2025 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis

On Wednesday morning, a student at Bartlesville's Hoover Elementary School brought a battery-operated gun that shoots water beads to school. The fourth grader was able to fire between five and 15 rounds, striking another student in the arm before a school administrator intervened before any serious injuries occurred.

The Bartlesville Police Department was called to investigate at which time the juvenile was arrested for simple assault. The gel blaster was confiscated and booked as evidence.