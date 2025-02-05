News
Bartlesville Offers Sidewalk Improvement Partnership Program
The city of Bartlesville is accepting applications for its Sidewalk Cost Repair Partnership Program to help property owners manage the costs of repairing or maintaining sidewalks when expenses exceed $500.
“This program is designed to assist owners of properties adjacent to sidewalks that need substantial repairs, such as addressing cracks, uneven surfaces or structural damage,” said Community Development Director Larry Curtis. “By sharing repair costs or offering in-kind support, this partnership ensures that our sidewalks remain safe and accessible for everyone.”
Property owners eligible for this program may receive financial assistance based on the specifics of their repair needs and funding availability. The program prioritizes repairs that enhance public safety, preserve infrastructure and meet community standards. Approval is subject to an application process, and applicants should be prepared to meet all requirements and guidelines.
The application window for the Cost Repair Partnership program will run from Feb. 15 through March 15. Applications will be reviewed in March, with awards granted in April. This timeline ensures that repairs can be planned and completed efficiently, helping to maintain sidewalk safety and community infrastructure.
