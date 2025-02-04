Posted: Feb 04, 2025 2:21 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2025 2:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

A registered sex offender has been arrested in Osage County for allegedly residing too close to and entering the safe zone area of a daycare.

Hominy police say they were made aware that 19-year-old Christopher Fixmer was residing within 2000 feet of a local daycare and had gone within the safe zone of the daycare. Fixmer is a registered sex offender following a November 2024 conviction in Pawnee County on two counts of lewd or indecent proposals/acts to a child under 16. Fixmer was arrested at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

State law prohibits registered sex offenders from residing within 2000 feet of a school, park or daycare. State law also prohibits registered sex offenders from being within 500 feet of a school, park or daycare — referred to as the safe zone.

Court records show Fixmer has three felony convictions and one misdemeanor conviction in Pawnee County just in 2024.