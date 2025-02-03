Posted: Feb 03, 2025 10:43 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2025 10:43 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata basketball won a tight game over Chelsea on Monday, 46-42.

In about as tight of a basketball game as it gets, Nowata carried a two-point lead into the half, 23-21. The majority of the game stayed within a possession until the final moments of the fourth quarter.

In the third quarter, Chelsea’s Ben Hagebush got hot. He knocked down some big shots from the outside, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter that tied the game. He led the way offensively for the Green Dragons.

But in the fourth quarter, it was Nowata’s turn. With very little offense from both sides in the final frame, Nowata held Chelsea to just six points in the fourth quarter. Talon Thompson was key offensively all night for the Ironmen, including this shot to open the scoring in the fourth quarter

The win for the Nowata guys finished the night off with a split after Chelsea’s girls dominated the opener. Derick Ott’s crew improves to 12-7 with the win.