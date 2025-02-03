Posted: Feb 03, 2025 2:43 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2025 2:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning at the fairgrounds. At that meeting, the Board heard from JT Darling with INCOG. Darling gave his recommendation on what the Board should do for its latest REAP grant application.

Darling said there was just over $136,000 available for the project and recommended the funds be used for improvements of a rural water district within Osage County.