Posted: Feb 03, 2025 9:37 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2025 10:25 AM

Tom Davis

The Young Scholars of Bartlesville is set to host its eighth annual wine tasting fundraiser, UnCork Your Support, on February 22 at Father Lynch Hall. The event is a key fundraiser for the organization and it will feature wine pairings from Latin America along with carefully curated appetizers.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Young Scholars of Bartlesville Board Members Cindy Dronyk and Vanessa Sauceedo said that this year, the fundraiser introduces a new VIP experience by offering exclusive wines and appetizers for early attendees.

The event helps fund scholarships and support programs for students in the community, a mission that has impacted many, including Vanessa Suceedo, a former Young Scholar who now serves on the organization’s board. Vanessa said, "Young Scholars touched my heart deeply and I wouldn’t be where I am today without this program."