Posted: Jan 31, 2025 1:13 PM

Osage Co Commissioners Look to Elect Fair Board Directors Monday

Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. 
 
At that meeting, the Board will look to elect directors to the fair board. There will also be consideration to sign a resolution for the Osage County salary report in 2024. 
 
The Board will also consider adopting a citizen participation plan and approve the adoption of the 2025 CDBG resolution. 
 
Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending. 

