Posted: Jan 31, 2025 9:46 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2025 9:46 AM

Tom Davis

The Westside Community Center invites the community to an Open House & Family Fun Night on Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Westside Community Center, located at 501 S. Bucy Avenue, Bartlesville. This free, family-friendly event welcomes guests of all ages to experience WCC’s vibrant programs and enjoy an evening of entertainment, games, and community connection.

“This is the perfect opportunity to explore our year-round programs that impact adults, youth, and children, as well as play games in our interactive game room and enjoy all the center has to offer,” said Shavon Annette, WCC Executive Director.

Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled night of activities, including bingo with prizes, card games, popcorn, and an indoor movie on a 16-foot inflatable screen. “The event is a great way for families to come together, learn about WCC’s mission, and celebrate the community in a welcoming environment.”