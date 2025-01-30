Posted: Jan 30, 2025 2:29 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2025 2:32 PM

Nathan Thompson & Matt Jordan

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of two Independence, Kan. residents on numerous drug-related charges.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 blue Toyota RAV4 for a traffic violation. The stop happened on Highway 75, about four miles north of Independence. As the vehicle came to a stop, deputies saw a large object being thrown from the front passenger window.

Deputies determined that the passenger, identified as Cornelius Williams, had discarded about one pound of crystal meth. In the vehicle, deputies found one ounce of powder cocaine and crack cocaine. Both Williams and the driver, Shequetta Dean were taken into custody.

Following the arrests, deputies obtained a search warrant for and Independence motel, where Williams and Dean had been staying. The search resulted in the discovery of drug distribution paraphernalia, including scales, as well as additional drug-related items and more than $6,000 in cash.