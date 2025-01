Posted: Jan 30, 2025 12:07 PMUpdated: Jan 30, 2025 12:07 PM

Ty Loftis

After a photo was posted on social media, Oologah Schools noted a potential threat to the high school. As a result, a lock-out was put in place at 8 a.m. and lifted at around 9 a.m.

The district stresses that there is no imminent threat, but additional law enforcement personel will be on campus throughout the day.