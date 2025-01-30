Posted: Jan 30, 2025 10:12 AMUpdated: Jan 30, 2025 11:48 AM

Ty Loftis

Two Osage County residents who were originally being held in jail on second-degree murder and child neglect charges are now facing a change in charges.

Brianna White is facing a felony count of child neglect and while the investigation is still ongoing, Matthew McDaniel has been released from the Osage County Jail, as his charges were dropped.

A probable cause affidavit states that on Tuesday, January 14th, White was driving a pickup truck on a county road near Fairfax and McDaniel was a passenger when a juvenile victim was discharged from the vehicle.

The juvenile had sustained major injuries. White then drove to the Fairfax Hospital before abandoning the juvenile. The juvenile later died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Alcohol and a THC derivative marijuana vape device were being used by some occupants of the vehicle.

On the child neglect charge, White has her bond set at $10,000. She is due back in court on Thursday, February 27th.