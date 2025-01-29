News
Posted: Jan 29, 2025 3:17 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2025 3:17 PM
Osage Nation to Break Ground on Cemetery, Funeral Home
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation is holding both a ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony this Monday for the Wahzhazhe National Funeral Home and Cemetery. The entire community is welcome to attend the event, which will take place just south of Pawhuska at 10 a.m.
Built by the Osage Nation Roads Department, this will be the first Osage-owned and maintained cemetery. Cultural traditions of the Osage Nation will be honored on those lands. The event will include a prayer and remarks from leaders of the Osage Nation.
