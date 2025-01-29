Posted: Jan 29, 2025 3:17 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2025 3:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation is holding both a ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony this Monday for the Wahzhazhe National Funeral Home and Cemetery. The entire community is welcome to attend the event, which will take place just south of Pawhuska at 10 a.m.