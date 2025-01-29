Posted: Jan 29, 2025 1:48 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2025 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

A Tulsa man is being charged with one felony count of obtaining money by misrepresentation. An affidavit states this comes after Dantrae Grayson went into a local business and attempted to sign up for a disaster relief loan.

These loans come after the natural disaster event that took place in Barnsdall and Bartlesville back in May. The defendant's loan was approved for $1,500 and this is documented on video surveillance.

It is alleged Grayson submitted an address in Bartlesville, but his listed drivers license address is out of Tulsa. Officers made contact with the family who lived at the Bartlesville adress and they were able to confirm Grayson didn't live there. City of Bartlesville utility records showed Grayson hadn't lived there since 2011.

Grayson was scheduled to appear out of custody on Wednesday, but failed to do so. Judge Kyra Franks said Grayson has until Thursday at 1:15 p.m. to show up in court on that charge.