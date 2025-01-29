News
Posted: Jan 29, 2025 1:48 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2025 1:48 PM
Man Charged With Attempting to Take Advantage of Loan Program
Ty Loftis
A Tulsa man is being charged with one felony count of obtaining money by misrepresentation. An affidavit states this comes after Dantrae Grayson went into a local business and attempted to sign up for a disaster relief loan.
These loans come after the natural disaster event that took place in Barnsdall and Bartlesville back in May. The defendant's loan was approved for $1,500 and this is documented on video surveillance.
It is alleged Grayson submitted an address in Bartlesville, but his listed drivers license address is out of Tulsa. Officers made contact with the family who lived at the Bartlesville adress and they were able to confirm Grayson didn't live there. City of Bartlesville utility records showed Grayson hadn't lived there since 2011.
Grayson was scheduled to appear out of custody on Wednesday, but failed to do so. Judge Kyra Franks said Grayson has until Thursday at 1:15 p.m. to show up in court on that charge.
In an unrelated case that we reported on back in December, Tommy Hill's case on the same charge was dismissed because video surveillance proved he was not the one who committed the crime.
