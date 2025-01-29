Posted: Jan 29, 2025 12:24 PMUpdated: Jan 29, 2025 12:53 PM

Nathan Thompson

Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan, has introduced House Bill 1244, a bill that would require all school buses to be equipped with seat belts or harnesses, providing vital protection for some of Oklahoma’s youngest passengers.

Strom says the bill was requested by a Bartlesville school principal.

The proposed legislation would amend state statute to require all new vehicles with a capacity of 10 or more passengers, purchased or contracted for use by school districts on or after July 1, to be equipped with seat belts or harnesses for every passenger.

This measure would align Oklahoma with similar policies in other states which reflects the growing trend to improve safety features on school transportation. According to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, eight other states have laws requiring seat belts or harnesses on school buses. These states include Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, Florida, California, New York and New Jersey.

“The addition of seat belts for students riding to school or school events on our school buses would put parents' minds at ease and provide an important layer of security for Oklahoma students," Strom said. "By implementing this proposed requirement, we would not only be in the small number of states that are on the forefront of aligning Oklahoma with school bus seat belt requirements but also give parents greater peace of mind knowing their children are as safe as possible during their daily commute."

Under HB1244, the proposed requirement would apply to school buses purchased or contracted for use after the emergency July 1 effective date, ensuring that the law would take effect before next school year.

"I believe this is an issue we can all agree on. It is about protecting Oklahoma’s most precious cargo—our children—plain and simple," Strom said. "This measure is a proactive investment in the well-being of our students and reinforces our commitment to putting their safety first.”

HB1244 will be eligible for consideration in the upcoming legislative session, which starts Feb. 3.