Owasso police are investigating a possible case of embezzlement at an elementary school’s PTO group.

According to Owasso police, an official at Morrow Elementary School contacted them about discrepancies found in the financial accounts of the school’s Parent Teacher Organization. The report says a check that was written for a legitimate school-related purchase did not clear the bank.

Owasso School administrators reviewed the PTO’s bank account transactions over the past several years and found multiple discrepancies and alleged illegitimate purchases made through the PTO account.

So far, the investigation has revealed more than $100,000 in questionable purchases.

Owasso schools notified parents of the investigation on Tuesday. Owasso police say the investigation is in the very early stages and is an ongoing matter.