Posted: Jan 29, 2025 9:23 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2025 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on Community Connection, Sherri Wilt of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce shared some key statistics from Christmas in the Ville and previewed upcoming events for February.

Wilt said the skating rink was open for 166 public hours and hosted 23 private parties. She also thanked the event’s four lead sponsors: Perspective Advisors, Shelly Koster with the Koster Team from Keller Williams Realty, RSU, and ABB, emphasizing their essential role in making Christmas in the Ville possible.

According to data from Visit Bartlesville, the event drew a large crowd, with over 2,000 attendees downtown on opening night alone. Of these, approximately 1,400 visitors traveled from beyond a 10-mile radius, showcasing the event’s wide-reaching appeal.

February is set to be a busy month for the Chamber. On Thursday, February 6th, Business After Hours will take place at the newly opened Osage Casino and Hotel. This free networking event offers Chamber members the opportunity to connect and meet new people in an informal setting.

On February 18th, Pastries and Perks will be hosted by The Eatery. The event will provide insights into Chamber membership benefits and is open to both members and prospective members curious about joining.

Women in Business is scheduled for February 19th at Hillcrest Country Club. This event will offer professional development opportunities and networking over lunch. Reservations are required for this $25 event.

The month concludes with Hot Topics on February 26th, focusing on strategies for explosive business growth. This session will provide valuable tips and insights for business owners looking to expand their operations.