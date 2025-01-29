Posted: Jan 29, 2025 6:40 AMUpdated: Jan 29, 2025 6:40 AM

Tom Davis

Recently, the Bartlesville Police Department hosted a forum on the Flock surveillance system. The City of Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Police Department favor the use of this system that reads and records license plates checking for possible stolen vehicles, missing or abducted persons or persons wanted by police for alleged crimes.

Some members of the community see the potential for misuse and abuse of the system saying that software could applied to the data collected may be used to track and monitor the movement of innocent citizens or even be used for facial recognition.

State Representative Tom Gann, an opponent of these systems, will be in Bartlesville February 6th at 6:30PM. His presentation will be at Wesleyan Christian Church.

According to anarticle in Change.org, Gann has been at the forefront of efforts at the capitol to hold state and local officials accountable for the existing laws regulating these surveillance devices and championing new legislation to mitigate their propagation.