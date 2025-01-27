Posted: Jan 27, 2025 12:25 PMUpdated: Jan 27, 2025 12:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

National Unclaimed Property Day on Feb. 1 is a reminder for Oklahomans to take a minute to check if they have forgotten assets and valuables waiting to be claimed. With more than $1 billion in unclaimed assets held by the Oklahoma State Treasurer’s Office, the chances are high that you or someone you know has property waiting to be reunited with its rightful owner.

“These assets tell a story – from utility deposits, an uncashed paycheck or even a family heirloom left behind during life’s transactions,” Oklahoma State Treasurer Todd Russ said. “National Unclaimed Property Day is an invitation to reconnect with what’s rightfully yours. Best of all, checking is quick, easy and free.”

Unclaimed property often results from moves, job changes or life events that cause individuals or businesses to lose track of accounts or assets. These funds are reported to the Oklahoma State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division for safekeeping until claimed.

Nearly one in 10 Americans have unclaimed property. National Unclaimed Property Day, observed annually on Feb. 1, is part of a national campaign led by the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators to raise awareness of this program.

By visiting YourMoney.ok.gov, Oklahomans can search for unclaimed property in their name or the names of family members and follow simple steps to file a claim.

Russ emphasized the personal and community benefits of reclaiming these funds.

“Even small discoveries can have a meaningful impact – whether it’s easing financial stress, covering a sudden expense or contributing to long-term goals,” he said. “When these funds are spent locally, they help strengthen Oklahoma’s economy.”

The Oklahoma State Treasurer’s Office has already helped return millions of dollars to Oklahomans, with assets ranging from forgotten savings accounts to the contents of safe deposit boxes.

How to Check for Unclaimed Property:

Visit yourmoney.ok.gov today. Searching is fast, free and could lead to meaningful discoveries for you and your family.