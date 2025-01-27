Posted: Jan 27, 2025 10:03 AMUpdated: Jan 27, 2025 10:03 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for the final time in January on Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

The commissioners continued the ongoing discussion on ways to improve the Nowata County Courthouse, including awarding a bid for a poly pipe contract.

The commissioners also discussed resolutions for the CIRB Project Priority List and passed a resolution to remove a bridge that sits over Chuckle Creek from the list. Commissioner Troy Friddle made the motion, saying that the bridge did not have any problems

The commissioners also appointed a new deputy to the sheriff and signed an acknowledgement letter on a trust fund for the Nowata County Fair Board.